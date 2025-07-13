Skip to main content
Rockbridge County Courthouse temporarily closed due to water leak

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County announced that the Rockbridge County Courthouse will be closed for the next several days due to "a significant water leak that has impacted the facility."

County leaders are currently unsure as to when the courthouse will open to the public again. However, alternate locations will open to conduct business. The Rockbridge General District Court and Rockbridge Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will be closed on Monday, July 14, and the Rockbridge Circuit Court will be holding Grand Jury in the Buena Vista Courthouse at 2039 Sycamore Avenue on Monday, July 14, at 09:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, Rockbridge County has asked that you contact one of the following numbers:

  • Rockbridge Circuit Court: 540-463-2232
  • Rockbridge General District Court: 540-463-3631
  • Rockbridge Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court: 540-463-5940

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

