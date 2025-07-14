Son saves mom from Galax apartment fire

A son is being hailed as a hero after saving his mother from a house fire, according to the Galax Fire Department.

GALAX, Va. – A son is being hailed as a hero after saving his mother from an apartment fire, according to the Galax Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Grayson Parkway in Galax. When crews arrived, they found a woman in the yard suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire department reported that the woman was pulled from the burning apartment by her adult son, who lives next door. She was then loaded into a Galax-Grayson EMS ambulance and transported to the Twin County Regional Healthcare helipad, where she was flown to a trauma center.

The Independence Fire Department assisted with the response, and all units were cleared from the scene in approximately one hour.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not been released.