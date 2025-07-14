Three arrested for larceny involving power tools in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Three people have been arrested in connection with a larceny involving power tools, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said they received a report of a "Larceny of ‘Power Tools’" from a residence in the Piney River area. Over the weekend of June 12 and 13, deputies arrested three individuals in connection with the incident:

Francis Coffey – Knowingly Possess Stolen Property

Joseph Davis – Knowingly Possess Stolen Property

Steven Ward - Grand Larceny

Coffey and Ward are being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail. Davis was released on an unsecured bond by the State Magistrate’s Office.