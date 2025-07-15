A playground for everyone: Bedford County opens new ADA-compliant space at Falling Creek Park

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford County marked a milestone with the opening of its first ADA-compliant playground at Falling Creek Park, offering a space where children of all abilities can play together.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated a playground designed to be accessible and welcoming to every child. For families like the Dudleys, it was a moment of hope and inclusion.

Dudley’s son, Elijah, who is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair, inspired the playground’s creation. In January 2024, Matt Dudley spoke before the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, urging them to address the urgent need for an all-inclusive play area.

“Speak up for those who don’t have a voice… cause it matters,” Dudley said. “They don’t give you a handbook for it. So, you kinda just learn as you go.”

His plea sparked action, leading county leaders to include the playground in the Capital Improvement Plan. Just over a year later, the vision became reality.

Matt Dudley shared his joy watching his son enjoy the new space. “It’s exactly what we envisioned for him here and all of his friends and you know he’s just a kid that loves to play regardless of ability he’s just here to have fun and have a shared space where you can do that.”

The playground features a ramp connecting directly to the sidewalk, a transfer station, and rubber surfacing designed to support children with varying mobility levels. The playground also includes two slides, multiple climbing walls/ladders, and other fun amenities for children.

Charla Bansley, Bedford County Board of Supervisors member for District 3, said the playground is “where everyone can play, a place where no one has to sit on the sidelines.”

Among the children enjoying the new playground was Ollie, who was drawn to the ropes section.

“It was the ropes, it’s kind of hard,” Ollie said.

When asked how he felt about the new space, Ollie responded, “It makes me feel thankful.”

Amanda Whorley, coach for Bedford Parks and Recreation’s adaptive sports program, called the playground a significant step forward.

“I think it’s a big step, it’s definitely a step. I can’t wait to see it grow more, but it’s a start and I hope that the county representatives see the need and the happiness it brings and hopefully this today was that starting point.”

The new playground offers more than play—it provides a place to laugh, belong and be included.