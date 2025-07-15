AMC Theatres offering 50% off tickets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you love going to the movies, AMC has a new deal that might be right up your alley!

On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, AMC is offering AMC Stubs members 50% off the regular adult evening ticket price, all day long. If you’re not an AMC Stubs member yet, you can sign up for free through the AMC mobile app.

In addition to half-price tickets, AMC is also offering 50% off its small popcorn and drink combo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This move is part of an ongoing effort to revive movie theatre attendance, which has declined due to the rising popularity of streaming services and increased ticket prices.

In a press release, AMC Theatres Chairman and CEO Adam Aron said people have responded “overwhelmingly positive” to the discount.

There are at least two AMC theatres in our region, including:

To find other AMC theatres in Virginia, visit the AMC website.