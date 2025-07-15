LewisGale Medical Center celebrates 50th anniversary of its behavioral health program

SALEM, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone.
On Tuesday morning, the hospital will mark the 50th anniversary of its behavioral health program, which hospital officials say has been a cornerstone in advancing mental and emotional health services.
Hospital leaders, local government officials and community partners will gather for a brief ceremony in the hospital’s education center.
The event will feature historic photos and videos, honor dedicated staff members and provide an overview of how the program has supported those facing mental health challenges.
Our behavioral health program has catered to the unique needs of approximately 75,000 patients over the past five decades. We are incredibly proud of the unparalleled care we have provided. This event will serve as an opportunity to acknowledge and reflect on the significant role we have played in the lives of our patients. Our colleagues, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life.Collin McLaughlin, LewisGale Medical Center chief executive officer