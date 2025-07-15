LewisGale Medical Center celebrates 50th anniversary of its behavioral health program

SALEM, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center is celebrating a major milestone.

On Tuesday morning, the hospital will mark the 50th anniversary of its behavioral health program, which hospital officials say has been a cornerstone in advancing mental and emotional health services.

Hospital leaders, local government officials and community partners will gather for a brief ceremony in the hospital’s education center.

The event will feature historic photos and videos, honor dedicated staff members and provide an overview of how the program has supported those facing mental health challenges.