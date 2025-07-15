Todd Gilbert sworn in as U.S. Attorney for Western District of Virginia

A longtime Virginia lawmaker is stepping into a new role—this time as the region’s top federal prosecutor.

Todd Gilbert was sworn in Monday as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia. The former Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates will now oversee federal prosecutions across a wide region—from Winchester to Roanoke. Gilbert has a long background in both politics and prosecution, having served as a local prosecutor before his nearly two-decade career in the General Assembly. His appointment came with bipartisan support from Virginia’s U.S. Senators.

10 News sat down with him to talk about his priorities, including a targeted approach in prosecuting criminals and working with local law enforcement.

“Really, what I want to accomplish here is reconnecting, once again, with local officials, police, sheriffs, and commonwealth’s attorneys to try and find out what is brewing in their local communities. And how we as an office can work with them to help alleviate some of the criminal activity that’s making their communities a less safe place to live,” Gilbert said.

A special election will be held to fill Gilbert’s seat in the House of Delegates. But no date has been set.