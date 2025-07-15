Two displaced after Roanoke County house fire Monday

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Two adults have been displaced after a house fire in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County Monday night.

According to officials, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 9:08 p.m. to the report of a residential structure fire in the 4500 block of Rosecrest Road. First arriving units reported a single-story house that had smoke showing from the right side of the structure.

The house was occupied at the time by two adults who were able to escape safely with no injuries, and the fire was put out in 20 minutes. The two adults have been displaced and are making their own housing arrangements.

The fire is believed to have been started by lightning in the area. Most of the damage from the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Officials say the Ronaoke County Fire Marshal’s office is on scene to investigate the cause and provide damage estimates.