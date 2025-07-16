AAA offers wet-weather driving tips for safe travel during storms

AAA urges drivers to be alert and turn around whenever facing flooded roadways and harsh weather conditions. Continuous waves of fast-moving storms, loaded with tremendous amounts of soaking rain, have caused flash flood warnings to surge in communities across Virginia. Ditches and creeks are also swelling as their banks overflow with water onto roadways and low-lying areas.

Harsh weather has pushed AAA to urge drivers to remain off roadways or alter their routes as a safety precaution. In Petersburg, overnight crews were pulling people from flooded cars and blocking off water-flooded roads. The Tri-Cities area of Richmond is also at risk of flooding and other bouts of heavy rain. More rain will be expected, and AAA wants drivers and pedestrians alike to remain vigilant.

Recommended Videos

AAA offers the following wet-weather driving tips:

Turn around, don’t drown: As little as six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control of vehicles and potentially stall engines. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around, find another way, or find a safe location.

Standing water may be hiding hazards : Standing water can be deceiving, and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, water may be concealing downed power lines or storm debris, potholes, or a washed-out roadway that can disable your vehicle and put you in a life-threatening situation.

Slow down: Drivers are more likely to lose control of the vehicle when roads are wet. Drivers should reduce their speed to correspond to the amount of water on the roadway. At speeds as low as 35 mph, new tires can still lose some contact with the roadway.

Increase following distance: This is even more important when driving near vans, recreational vehicles, and cars pulling trailers that may be adversely affected by the wind.

Avoid cruise control: This feature works great in dry conditions, but when used in wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged. Avoiding cruise control will also allow the driver more options to choose from when responding to a potential loss-of-traction situation, thus maximizing your safety. Cruise control can also cause hydroplaning.

Watch for hydroplaning: No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel-drive vehicles. With as little as 1/12 inch of water on the road, tires have to displace a gallon of water per second to keep the rubber meeting the road.

Brake early: Braking early, but not hard, will allow the time needed to slow the car. Even if brakes work under normal conditions, that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction. To reduce chances of hydroplaning, drivers should slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply, and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

Drive with greater caution and alertness: The key to driving safely in rainy weather is to concentrate on every aspect of driving. Avoiding distractions is essential.

Check your wipers: Before leaving the house, make sure your windshield wipers are working properly.

Make yourself visible: If you are forced to stop due to poor visibility, turn on emergency flashers immediately.

Slow down, move over: A reminder, drivers need to slow down and move over for roadside workers, including emergency roadside service crews, first responders, and law enforcement officers displaying red, blue, or amber emergency lights. As of July 2023, Virginia’s Move Over law now also includes all stationary vehicles on the side of the road, displaying hazard lights, flares, or warning signs. Give them the space to be safe.

Seek higher ground: If the vehicle stalls or is suddenly caught in rising water, leave it immediately.

Take the nearest exit: If conditions worsen to the point where there are any safety concerns, exit the roadway. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge unless it is unsafe to proceed otherwise. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

AAA also advises that drivers create a warm emergency kit that they can keep in their car in case of weather emergencies. The kit should include nonperishable food/snacks and water, tool kit, flashlight, hand-crank or battery-powered radio, extra batteries, cell phone and charger, first-aid supplies, flares or reflectors, raincoat or poncho, a towel or blanket and rain boots or an extra pair of shoes.