Dive into summer fun with Kids Square’s ‘Foam & Fun on the Farm’ event

ROANOKE, Va. – Kids Square is giving kids a way to cool off this summer.

On Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the popular children’s museum will hold ‘Foam and Fun on the Farm’ at Layman Family Farms.

During the family-friendly event, kids will be able to play in a cool area while foam is sprayed from a huge cannon.

There will also be a giant waterslide, slip-n-slide, carousel, zip-line, craft tables, activity booths, a playground, face painters and hot dogs, while supplies last. Bathing suits are strongly encouraged.

This event is a fundraiser for Kids Square. While there isn’t an admission fee, a donation of $11 is encouraged.

“We are so excited to partner with Layman Family Farms for a day of family-focused activity that should bring lots of laughter and lasting memories – and maybe even a bit of learning,” said Felicia Branham, Executive Director of Kids Square. “We want this to be so much fun the kids might not even know they are being enriched with STEAM-centered learning.”