FINCASTLE, Va. – The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Tuesday night.

The fire occurred at about 8 p.m. in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike. Crews arrived to find a large amount of smoke coming from the back of the house and a vehicle with fire throughout.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within approximately 30 minutes.