Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to hold third annual National Hot Dog Day Celebration

There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is firing up the grill for National Hot Dog Day. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is firing up the grill for National Hot Dog Day.

On Wednesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can stop by Washington Park for free hot dogs, chips and drinks, along with bounce houses, games and a prize wheel for the kids. It’ll be on top of the renovated basketball courts.

This is the third year the family-friendly event has been held, and you might even see staff from Bubba’s 33 lending a hand on the grill.

Hot dogs will be served while supplies last.

