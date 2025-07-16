Virginia educators begin to assess potential impact of Trump funding freeze

More than 20 states, including North Carolina, are suing the Trump administration over a hold on billions of dollars in education funding.

10 News first reported last week that the money, which was approved by Congress, was supposed to go to the states July 1.

Virginia hasn’t joined the suit, but that doesn’t mean educators here aren’t closely watching the situation.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“We are hoping the funds will be released soon, but if not, we are looking at a loss of about $500,000 in Title grant funding,” said Dr. Clayton Stanley, superintendent of Campbell County Schools, in an email to 10 News.

There are several pots of money that the federal government passes along to states, which are then used by school districts. Franklin County Public Schools provided examples:

Title II funds help pay for professional development for teachers and stipends to help fill positions.

Title III funds help with English language learners; Franklin County uses it for its Elevation program.

Title IV funds help with student support and academic enrichment. In Franklin County, it covers the cost of staffing the Student Learning Center, an alternative education site used to reduce the number of school days lost to suspensions.

According to the schools’ proposed budget, Title II, Title III and Title IV funds total more than $687,000.

Salem City Schools also said Tuesday that the withheld funding would have an impact if the freeze continues, but there’s leftover funding from last year’s grants that can be used in the meantime.

Title I funds are not impacted by the freeze, according to educators.

The U.S. Department of Education said it is reviewing the funding to ensure it aligns with the administration’s priorities but has not said when it will be released.