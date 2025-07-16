Virginia Tech researchers reveal dogs can help detect spotted lanternfly egg masses, aiding conservation efforts

Photo provided by Virginia Tech: Fozzie, a labrador/golden retriever mix, and his owner, Scott Hurst of Salem, Virginia, search a park bench for evidence of the invasive spotted lanternfly. Photo by Clark DeHart for Virginia Tech. Lanternfly photo stock.

Imagine your dog’s nose could be used for more than just sniffing around the backyard. Researchers at Virginia Tech have found that dogs and their owners can aid in the detection of egg masses laid by the spotted lanternfly.

Lanternflies have become an increasing issue in the United States over the years. Originally detected in 2014 and now recorded in more than 20 states, including Virginia, the lanternfly is an invasive species that feeds on plants and emits a sticky substance that increases the growth of mold and attracts wasps and ants.

Getting rid of them is not easy either. Their egg masses closely resemble mud or lichen-like organisms and can be laid on almost any surface, including your vehicle and train cars, where they can hitch a ride and spread to other locations.

This is where your dog comes in. The study involved 182 volunteer teams across the country. After being given devitalized egg masses and a few months to train, dogs were able to correctly identify egg masses 82% of the time in controlled environments.

After the pups received a little extra training, their numbers jumped to 92%.

Bill Wellborn, a Roanoke study participant, said, “Anytime you can stimulate your dog, it’s good for them. Pepe obviously enjoys it. And it’s a way we can take dog skills and training to help our community.”

The volunteer dog team achieved success rates comparable to professional conservation detection dogs. With professionally trained dogs uncommon and expensive, this is a big step in the right direction for research.

Sally Dickinson, Ph.D., College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, said, “With proper training, dog owners can turn their pets into powerful partners for conservation.”

Researchers at Texas Tech found that trained pet dogs could detect powdery mildew with more than 90% accuracy.

These studies show that for dog owners, scent training can be more than a hobby. It can be a valuable resource in fighting the spread of invasive species in your community.