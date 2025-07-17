Town of Bedford celebrates new Helm Street water tank with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Town of Bedford celebrated the unveiling of the new Helm Street Water Tank during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Officials say this is a significant step forward as the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) works to improve the town’s water infrastructure and operations. It’s also a nod to the past, since the new tank was built right where an old water tank once stood, at the site of a former water treatment facility.

Bedford Mayor C.G. Stanley joined BRWA staff and board members, local business leaders, and employees from WGK Construction to mark the occasion.

The Bedford Regional Water Authority shared that the new tank was fully funded by a grant, so customers won’t see any negative impacts to their billing rates.

Officials said that the new tank will hold more than twice the water of the old one. Because it’s built at a higher elevation, it should operate more efficiently and improve fire protection by providing more water to help firefighters in emergencies.

“The water system in Bedford started after a major fire devastated the town back in the 1880s,” said Brian Key, Executive Director of the BRWA. “It’s really special for us to be partnering with the Town of Bedford nearly 150 years later on a project that continues to make water service and fire protection even better.”