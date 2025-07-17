Covington man sentenced to prison for abduction and other charges

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – A Covington man was sentenced to life plus 40 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves an active sentence of 35 years for carjacking, rape and abduction with intent to defile, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Alleghany County.

27-year-old Eric Lee Kincaid will also be a registered sex offender who will remain on probation indefinitely once released from prison, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Kincaid pleaded no contest to the three felonies on March 12 in a joint hearing, which included two charges in Allegany County and three charges in Botetourt County stemming from one continuous event.

The commonwealth’s attorney said the incident took place on Sept. 22, 2024 when Kincaid assaulted and restrained a 22-year-old woman at a remote location in Clifton Forge. Kincaid then abducted the victim and sexually assaulted her in a remote part of Botetourt County.

After 8 hours, Kincaid then drove the victim back to Clifton Forge, where she was able to summon law enforcement.

After an extensive investigation was conducted by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies, evidence was collected that helped build a case.

“The victim’s strength and presence of mind helped her survive this ordeal,” Ann Gardner, The Commonwealth’s Attorney, said. “Her continued cooperation enabled the criminal cases to move forward.”