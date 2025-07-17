Ready-to-eat chicken sausage, frozen sprouted beans recalled

Two major food products have been recalled this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Kayem Foods Inc., a Chelsea, Mass., establishment, is recalling tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat chicken sausage due to possible contamination with “foreign material.” The following product has been recalled:

Recommended Videos

11-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing four pieces of “ALL NATURAL al fresco CHICKEN SAUSAGE SWEET APPLE with Vermont made syrup” with lot code “179” and “USE/FRZ BY” date “OCT 01 2025” printed on the back package label.

In addition, the CDC has warned of a salmonella outbreak that was linked to a popular brand of frozen sprouted beans, distributed by Chatak LLC Group:

Frozen “Deep” Sprouted Moth (or mat) beans 16 oz. Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292

Frozen “Deep” Sprouted Moong (or Mung) beans 16oz. Lot code: IN 24330, 25072, 25108, 24353, 25171, 24297, 25058, 25078, 24291, 25107, 24354 AND 24292



All of these products should not be eaten, sold, or served for safety. In the case of the “Deep” beans, products that have come into contact with the beans should be sanitized and cleaned with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.