Salem students with special needs clock in for first jobs through new manufacturing inclusion camp

SALEM, Va. – This summer, Calvin Pickrel and Jackson Nelson are clocking in for the very first time.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t know how hard it was, but plot twist: it wasn’t really that hard once you get the swing of things,” Calvin said.

Both young men have special needs, and both are thriving on the job.

With support from a job coach, they’re working at Integer, a leader in advanced medical device manufacturing. They’re learning new skills and proving they belong in the workforce just like anyone else.

“I have to be working on something, get moving instead of sitting still and it’s kinda exciting working somewhere,” Jackson said.

Their opportunity comes through a new manufacturing inclusion camp launched by Salem City Schools called Forge the Future.

The program is funded by a $25,000 grant from SparkForce, a foundation dedicated to helping young people launch careers in manufacturing.

Suzy Dahlke-Beard with SparkForce says this program isn’t just about training—it’s about creating real inclusion.

“If you can’t get your foot in the door, you can’t prove that you can do the job training and then do the job,” Dahlke-Beard said.

Dahlke-Beard says the camp helps companies see the potential in people they might not have considered before.

“Once you finally get that foot in the door, especially with a job coach, it makes employers feel more comfortable. On paper, someone might have a disability—but once they see them at work, they say, ‘Oh, we could hire that person!’” she said.

This is the first year of the camp in Salem, with nine participants, ages 16 to 30, training across several local companies including Alro Steel, Altec, Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, Integer, Mersen, New Millennium, SparkForce, Universal Technical Institute/NASCAR Technical Institute, Virginia Western and Wabtec.

Bridget Nelson, Salem’s Coordinator for Special Education, says the program is breaking down barriers and changing perceptions.

“We’ve gotten so much positive feedback from students and families about giving their kids the opportunity to demonstrate what they know and what they’re capable of bringing to the community. They have so much to offer, that often gets overlooked,” Bridget said.

For participants like Calvin and Jackson, it’s not just about learning a job—they’re building relationships with their job coach and the people around them.

“I’m so proud of both of you, really. You’ve both done so good here,” their job coach said.

“And thankfully, I can say the same thing about you, but ten times more,” Calvin said.

About the Inclusion Camp and Additional Programs

The manufacturing inclusion camp runs for four weeks, including two weeks of classroom instruction followed by two weeks of on-the-job training. It is designed to provide hands-on learning and workforce readiness specifically for individuals with special needs, ages 16 to 30.

In addition to this camp, Salem City Schools has received six other grants totaling $12,000 aimed at middle school students. These grants fund programs offering welding, technology education, and integrated math and English instruction to give younger students early exposure to technical careers.