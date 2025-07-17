Temporary traffic pattern for portion of Main Street in Lynchburg for Downtown Renewal Project

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg city officials announced Wednesday that the next stage of utility and infrastructure improvements for its Downtown Renewal Project is set to begin in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Main Street.

Officials said to accommodate this work, a new traffic pattern will be in place beginning Monday, July 21 lasting approximately 10 months.

During this time, Main Street will be reduced to one-way traffic heading into Downtown from Pearl Street to the intersection of Commerce and Main Streets. Outbound traffic looking to access the Lynchburg Expressway from Downtown will be detoured via 11th or Ninth Street up to Church Street and to Pearl Street. Outbound vehicles will not be able to turn left onto Main Street from Commerce Street. Inbound vehicles may still turn onto Commerce Street and use Ninth or 11th Streets to access Church and Main Streets, or use Horseford Road and Washington Street to reach Jefferson Street. Vehicles traveling up Washington Street must turn right onto Main Street and follow detour signage via Commerce Street.The 1200-1300 blocks of Main Street will remain fully closed to all vehicle traffic, including emergency vehicles, while streetscape restoration and repairs are completed. This section of Main Street is expected to reopen this fall. Lynchburg City Officials

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to plan ahead and expect occasional delays.

The Downtown Renewal Project is part of the city’s investment in improving critical underground infrastructure, including stormwater, water and sewer systems to enhance the reliability and resilience of Downtown Lynchburg’s utility network as well as provide above-ground improvements to enhance the pedestrian experience.