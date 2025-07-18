18-year-old arrested after high-speed pursuit from Roanoke to Botetourt County ends in crash

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit that began in Roanoke and ended in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, a Roanoke trooper tried to stop a Black BMW on Interstate 581 for several traffic violations. But instead of pulling over, the driver sped off, reaching speeds over 100 mph, authorities said.

The driver then continued north onto Peters Creek Road to Route 11 at a high rate of speed, causing the trooper to end the pursuit.

The driver continued north on Route 11 into Botetourt County, where they crashed and hit three other vehicles near Shadwell Drive.

One person was injured in the crash and was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old BMW driver was arrested and faces multiple charges related to the pursuit and crash.