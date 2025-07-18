Radford residents face rising housing costs

RADFORD, Va. – Rental prices in Radford, Virginia, jumped more than $200 compared to last year, according to Zillow.

It comes as nearly 150 additional Radford University students were forced to find off-campus housing arrangements as the University couldn’t guarantee on-campus housing for upperclassmen. The university has worked with local property owners to ease the financial burden on displaced students.

“We asked local landlords to consider waiving the deposit for those students to just give them that little break,” said Dannette Gomez Beane, Radford University’s Vice President of Enrollment Management.

The housing shortage extends beyond the campus community. Rick Harrison, a long-time Radford resident, encountered significant price disparities while searching for a new apartment near the university.

“I was looking for something just a little bit closer to campus. Just by a few blocks and the price difference is astronomical,” Harrison said.

The situation has prompted some community members to call for local government intervention in pricing controls.

“There is definitely a need that needs to be met that’s not being met right now,” said Marstelle Wilson, a Radford resident.

Lisa Nice, a Radford student, highlighted the financial strain on the student population. “I think that the area around Radford should try to manage their prices better because they know that these are college students who can’t afford the prices they’re charging,” she said.

The housing crunch particularly affects sophomores seeking off-campus accommodations. “All these places are completely filled with their upperclassmen students, and you’ve got sophomores now trying to find places,” Nice added.

While the university organized a housing fair to assist students in finding off-campus housing, the outlook remains uncertain. With another near-record enrollment class expected, university officials cannot guarantee on-campus housing availability for upperclassmen in the coming terms.