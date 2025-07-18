WB Alloys investing over $6 million to open Danville facility

DANVILLE, Va. – UK-based company WB Alloys is investing $6.6 million to introduce a facility in Danville that will create 30 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.

“We are proud that WBAlloyshas chosen Virginia for its first U.S. production facility. Their decision to establish operations here not only speaks to the strength of our workforce and business climate but also reflects Virginia’s growing leadership in advanced manufacturing.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

WB Alloys "specializes in the manufacturing of high-performance alloy wire for welding wire-based metal 3D printed components‚" the Governor’s office said. The facility will specialize in production for the Navy and the Department of Defense.

The facility will begin at 10,000 square feet, and eventually expand to 50,000 square feet. This will mark WB Alloys’ first facility in the United States.