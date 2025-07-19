Angels of Assisi to hold mobile health clinic, adoption event in Bedford, Roanoke

Angels of Assisi announced an adoption event and a mobile health clinic coming soon.

On Friday, July 25, the Community Pet Coalition of Bedford is teaming up with Angels of Assisi to host a mobile pet health clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is set to be held at the Falling Creek Park picnic tables, and will offer pet exams, vaccines, microchips, and more. Both dogs and cats are welcome.

Recommended Videos

Angels of Assisi and PetSmart will also be celebrating National Adoption Week on Saturday and Sunday, July 26 and 27. The event will be held at the Valley View PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There will also be waived adoption fees for the weekend event.