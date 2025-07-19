Family of four displaced after house fire in Vinton Friday

VINTON, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said Friday that a family of four has been displaced after a house fire in Vinton Friday evening.

According to officials, crews responded to a residential fire in the 200 block of 8th Street in the Town of Vinton at 5:17 p.m.

First arriving units reported a wood frame structure that had smoke showing and marked it a working fire. All occupants were able to escape safely and there were no injuries.

Officials say the fire was under control in 15 minutes and a family of four will be dsplaced and are being assistided by the American Red Cross.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide damage estimates.