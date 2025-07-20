Law enforcement investigating burglary, vandalism at Rockbridge County car wash

Photo of the carwash located in Fairfield Square, Rockbridge County, following its burglarization and vandalization.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a burglary and vandalism incident that occurred at a local car wash on Friday evening.

RCSO said the carwash at Fairfield Square was burglarized and vandalized between 9:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said “leads are currently being developed, and intelligence is being gathered."

Authorities have asked for the public’s assistance in getting information for this investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact one of the following:

Lieutenant Travis Patterson 540-463-5316 tspatterson@rbsova.gov

Sheriff Tony McFaddin 540-462-5374 tamcfaddin@rbsova.gov

Submit an anonymous tip through the Rockbridge County Crime Line here

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.