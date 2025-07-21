Christmas in July: Community Christmas Store’s donation drive kicks off this Saturday

Salem, Va. – The Community Christmas Store of the Roanoke Valley plans to host its first “Fill the Sleigh” donation event Saturday, July 26, as part of its mission to provide holiday assistance to local families. It’ll be held at the American Legion from 9 a.m. to noon.

Operating like a department store, the nonprofit organization allows qualified families to select free clothing, toys, and food during the holiday season. Each family receives about $150 worth of items for free.

“We understand the hardships, and it’s a very comfortable shopping experience for those who just need a little bit of help, even, you know, it’s not their fault. And it’s just the way circumstances lie sometimes,” said Co-President Bethany McAteer of the Community Christmas Store.

The organization served nearly 400 families across Salem, Vinton, Roanoke, and Craig County last year. Among those assisted, 55 families reported annual incomes up to $11,000, while 240 families earned between $11,000 and almost $30,000.

Co-President Erin Clinevell brings personal experience to her volunteer role.

“There was a Christmas where my husband and I were without income, and we received services from a local church, and that’s my why for serving,” said Clinevell.

For more than 30 years, the Community Christmas Store has helped less fortunate families during the holidays. The store’s unique approach empowers families by offering choices rather than pre-selected items.

“I am so honored to be part of this, and the joy that it just brings the families and so often our recipients, when they’re leaving, they are just overwhelmed by the amount of goods that they get to leave with, and we always like to surprise them. There’s always extra food or wrapping paper,” said McAteer.

The “Fill the Sleigh” event this Saturday will collect household goods to stock the store’s shelves for the holiday season. The event will also feature a bake sale to raise additional funds for the organization.

The Community Christmas Store accepts donations year-round and seeks volunteers to support its mission of serving families across the Roanoke Valley region.