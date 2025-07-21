Crews respond to fatal drowning incident near Leesville Lake Dam in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a fatal drowning incident near the Leesville Lake Dam.

Authorities received the initial report about the possible drowning on Sunday, July 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m. from the 3000 block of Gallows Road in Gretna.

Crews from the Pittsylvania County Fire and Swift Water and Rescue, as well as personnel from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene. Despite extensive search efforts and rescue attempts, the response was ultimately turned into a recovery mission.

According to the sheriff’s office, the male victim had been there with friends and family when he entered the lake and disappeared. His family members tried to locate him but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, the victim was found by divers and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim’s body will be transported to Sovah Medical Center in Danville for examination by the Medical Examiner.

At this time, the name of the victim will not be released until his family has been properly identified and notified.

We will continue to update this article as more details become available.