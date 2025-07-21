Danville officer commended for assisting in suspect arrest while off duty

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville officer is being commended for assisting Pittsylvania County deputies in apprehending a suspect while off duty.

According to authorities, Sgt. T.D. Rigney helped the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office arrest an intoxicated individual who attempted to steal a motor vehicle and break into a residence, before ultimately breaking into another home and assaulting the homeowner.

Rigney was able to detain the suspect single-handedly until responding deputies arrived on scene.

The Danville Sheriff’s Office took the time to recognize Rigney on social media, highlighting his unwavering dedication to protect his community even when off the clock.

“His commitment to preserving life, property, and justice was clearly demonstrated through his actions today,” said a Pittsylvania County deputy. “He is deeply appreciated by all of us for his assistance.”