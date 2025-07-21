Roanoke logperch removed from endangered species list after habitat restoration

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced that the native fish species, the Roanoke logperch, has been removed from the endangered species list. The freshwater darter was listed as endangered in 1989, when it was found in only 14 streams.

Due to aquatic restoration efforts that created more suitable habitat, along with monitoring and identifying additional populations, the species will be removed from the federal list of endangered and threatened wildlife after researchers reviewed the best available science.

The Roanoke logperch is known as the king of darters because of its large size relative to others in the typically diminutive family. These fish typically grow to about 6 inches long, have strongly patterned fins, and can be identified by the orange band on their dorsal fins. Roanoke logperch have noticeably bulbous snouts, which they use to overturn small pebbles and shells when hunting for invertebrates.

By 2019, the species had more than doubled its range, occupying roughly 31 streams across Virginia’s upper Roanoke, Smith, Pigg, Otter and Nottoway river systems. Streams in North Carolina also have seen activity from the logperch.

With support from the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program and contributions from additional partners, multiple obsolete dams and barriers were removed in Virginia and North Carolina. These removals reconnected hundreds of miles of Roanoke logperch habitat.

Nationally, the Fish Passage Program has facilitated the removal of more than 3,400 barriers, restoring access to more than 61,000 miles of stream habitat.

Improved connectivity not only benefits aquatic species such as the Roanoke logperch but also strengthens the communities that depend on these waterways. Removing dams enhances river habitat and water quality, lowers the risk of flooding in nearby areas, and expands opportunities for recreation such as canoeing, kayaking, and fishing.

Principal Deputy Director Justin “J” Shirley said, “This success story shows how private landowners, states and communities can lead the way in protecting species while promoting economic growth and responsible use of our natural resources.”