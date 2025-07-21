Third Annual Water Tower Showdown to be held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The third annual Water Tower Showdown is set to be held in Roanoke on Saturday, July 26!

The event will bring in middle school students from Bedford, Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Salem to build a model water tower. The best towers could win cash prizes, and the event is encouraging participants to create creative and structurally sound models.

Recommended Videos

The event is being hosted by the Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association, the Bedford Regional Water Authority, Lynchburg Water Resources, Salem Water Department, and the Western Virginia Water Authority.

“The Water Tower Showdown, now it its third year, is a great example of utilities breaking down barriers with the public and trying to make education fun and engaging. Western VA Water Authority, Bedford Regional Water Authority, Lynchburg Water Resources, and Salem Water Department are working together to challenge local schools with a STEM competition while pulling back the curtain on the water infrastructure that surrounds and supports their communities.” Mark Titcomb, judge with VA AWWA

The event will be held on Saturday, July 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Ridge Recreation Center in Roanoke.