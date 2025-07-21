Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
81º
Join Insider

Local News

Third Annual Water Tower Showdown to be held in Roanoke

Class participating in the Water Tower Showdown. (Copyright 2025 by Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The third annual Water Tower Showdown is set to be held in Roanoke on Saturday, July 26!

The event will bring in middle school students from Bedford, Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Salem to build a model water tower. The best towers could win cash prizes, and the event is encouraging participants to create creative and structurally sound models.

Recommended Videos

The event is being hosted by the Virginia Section of the American Water Works Association, the Bedford Regional Water Authority, Lynchburg Water Resources, Salem Water Department, and the Western Virginia Water Authority.

“The Water Tower Showdown, now it its third year, is a great example of utilities breaking down barriers with the public and trying to make education fun and engaging. Western VA Water Authority, Bedford Regional Water Authority, Lynchburg Water Resources, and Salem Water Department are working together to challenge local schools with a STEM competition while pulling back the curtain on the water infrastructure that surrounds and supports their communities.”

Mark Titcomb, judge with VA AWWA

The event will be held on Saturday, July 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Green Ridge Recreation Center in Roanoke.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...