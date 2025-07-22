Man charged with trespassing, firearm violation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after trespassing on the 1500 block of Longview Road in Lynchburg on Monday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they conducted a subject stop on 21-year-old Raekwon Hubbard after he allegedly trespassed at a residence in the area. After further investigation, law enforcement discovered a firearm in Hubbard’s backpack that was illegally modified, converting it into a fully automatic weapon. Hubbard was also found to have had multiple prior felony convictions.

Hubbard was charged with the following:

Trespassing

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Authorities said search warrants were obtained and are currently being executed in connection with this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Gates at (434) 300-9845 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip anonymously online here.