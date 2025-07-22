Pharmaceutical company selects Virginia for multi-billion-dollar manufacturing center

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that AstraZeneca selected Virginia for a multi-billion-dollar manufacturing center.

According to the Governor’s office, AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development and commercialization of prescription medicines, selected Virginia for its largest single facility investment ever.

Recommended Videos

“I want to thank AstraZeneca for choosing Virginia as the cornerstone for this transformational investment in the United States,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project will set the standard for the latest technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs and helping further strengthen the nation’s domestic supply chain. Advanced manufacturing is at the heart of Virginia’s dynamic economy, so I am thrilled that AstraZeneca, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, plans to make their largest global manufacturing investment here in the Commonwealth.”

“Today’s announcement underpins our belief in America’s innovation in biopharmaceuticals and our commitment to the millions of patients who need our medicines in America and globally,”said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot.“It will also support our ambition to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2030. I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team to work on our largest single manufacturing investment ever. It reflects the Commonwealth of Virginia’s desire to create highly skilled jobs in science and technology, and will strengthen the country’s domestic supply chain for medicines.”

The new drug substance muanufacturing acility will be the company’s largest single manufacturing investment in the world. The facility will leverage AI, automation and data analytics to optimise production, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, repiratory, immunology and rare diseases.