Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates new building

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is marking a milestone today with a ribbon-cutting for its new headquarters.

After nearly three decades at its downtown location, the chamber is moving to a new spot on Franklin Road.

Their president and CEO says the move will help them further their mission of advocating for business in the area.

“We really picked this region for its accessibility to the region and the growth that this corridor presents. We’re proud to be in the city, proud that our HQ is here in the city and that we serve the broader region.” Eric Sichau, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber

He says they’re looking forward to growing into the new space and hosting more events.