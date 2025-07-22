Suspect in custody, man and woman dead after domestic shooting incident in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A suspect is in custody, and a man and a woman are dead after a shooting in Henry County Tuesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview with BTW21, Sheriff Wayne Davis said that deputies received a report of a man who had been shot and was lying in the roadway outside of a residence on Meeks Road in Ridgeway around 1 p.m.

Officers discovered the individual deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies also found a woman deceased in the house from an apparent gunshot wound.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined by the HCSO that the incident was domestic in nature and the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Joshua Coleman.

Deputies also said that Coleman had also abducted two children, an 11-month-old and a 2-month-old, after the shooting.

Sheriff Davis told BTW21 that the suspect has been apprehended and is in custody; both children are also safe and there is no danger to the community.