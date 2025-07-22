Suspect sought following stolen vehicle pursuit in Lynchburg

LYCNHBURG, Va. – A suspect is being sought following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle in Lynchburg on Tuesday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to the 800 block of Weeping Willow Drive after reports of vehicle tampering around 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a facemask starting a pickup truck. The suspect then drove recklessly out of the area.

After determining the vehicle was stolen, authorities said they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect did not yield, resulting in a pursuit. The suspect soon crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Old Forest Road and Range Street. He then fled the scene on foot into a nearby wooded area

LPD said that despite an extensive search, the suspect was not located at the time, and this incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Payne at (434) 221-2321 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.