Virginia Tech study shows dogs can detect spotted lanternfly egg masses

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Spotted lanternflies are wreaking havoc on trees and crops, but some pets are joining the fight against this destructive invasive species. Dogs are being trained to sniff out spotted lanternfly eggs, helping stop infestations before they start.

Exterminators say catching lanternfly eggs early is key to preventing infestations. That’s why researchers are turning to an unexpected ally: pet dogs.

Meet Pepe, part dog and part pest detective. Bill Welbourne encourages Pepe during training: “Good job, Pepe!”

A new Virginia Tech study shows that regular pet owners and their dogs can be trained to detect the subtle odor of spotted lanternfly egg masses. Erica Feuerbacher, associate professor of applied animal behavior and welfare, explained, “It was sort of a proof of concept to see could we train average dogs and average owners to detect a pretty subtle odor, spotted lanternfly egg masses. Any breed can do it. We had a variety of breeds and mix breeds in our study and they were all ready successful.”

Spotted lanternflies first appeared in the U.S. in 2014 and have since spread to more than 20 states, including Virginia. Researchers at Virginia Tech trained over 180 pet dogs nationwide using non-hatching egg samples and high-value rewards. After a few months of training, dogs correctly identified egg masses 82% of the time in controlled environments.

Derek Keith, general manager for Bug Man Exterminating, described the damage caused by the insects: “So the biggest problem you’ll see from these guys is the honeydew they’ll create, it attracted other insects and it creates something called sooty mold that will cause stress on the plants and can eventually kill off certain types of plants.”

That’s where a dog’s powerful nose comes in. While humans might miss the eggs, dogs’ noses—tens of thousands of times more sensitive—can sniff them out with scent training like Pepe’s.

Feuerbacher added, “The field of conservation detection dogs is growing and this is a way for citizens to get involved as well.” Bill Welbourne said, “Well, I’m excited about what he can do.”

Even if your dog isn’t on pest patrol, there’s still one important step you can take to stop the spread.

Keith advised, “Whatever you can to kill them.” He added, “With these, squish them. The big thing when we get into the later parts of the year, people need to take a look for those egg sacks. The eggs are going to be a big key to knocking that population down. Remove those, destroy them, whatever you can.” Virginia Tech researchers reveal dogs can help detect spotted lanternfly egg masses, aiding conservation efforts