Man arrested, charged in connection with Fairfield Square Carwash burglary

A Greenville man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a recent burglary at the Fairfield Square Carwash, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

A Greenville man has been arrested and is facing several charges in connection with a recent burglary at the Fairfield Square Carwash, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

Jake Kinnear Collins, 29, has been taken into custody. Authorities said he faces a series of charges related to this incident, along with additional offenses linked to a separate burglary and a vehicle larceny, all occurring in Rockbridge County.

Recommended Videos

Collins has been charged with the following:

Burglary (Felony) - 2 counts

Conspire to break and enter (Felony) - 1 count

Grand Larceny (Felony) - 2 counts

Destruction of property (Felony) - 2 counts

Destruction of property (Misdemeanor) - 1 count

Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) - 1 count

Tampering with money changing machine (Misdemeanor) - 1 count

The sheriff’s office stated that the investigation remains active, and additional charges could be placed against Collins in the future.

If you have any information related to Collins’ criminal activity, please contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.