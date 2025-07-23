Rabid fox attacks woman on porch in Bedford County

This is a generic picture of a fox and not the fox involved in the incident.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman was attacked by a fox confirmed to be rabid while she was on her porch in the Thaxton area of Bedford County on Monday, according to the Bedford County Health Department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Pendleton Road and Quarterwood Road, and officials report that the fox was killed when it attacked the woman and subsequently tested positive for rabies.

The Bedford County Health Department advises anyone who may have been exposed to a fox or other animal through a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva in the area to consult a physician and contact the health department at 540-586-7952 or by email at askCVHD@vdh.virginia.gov.

"This incident is a reminder that rabies is present in Virginia and sometimes infects domestic animals like dogs and cats," the Virginia Department of Health said in a press release. “Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and is lethal if proper medical care is not given following an exposure to the virus. The most common source of exposure to rabies is a bite by a rabid animal. Rabies may also be transmitted by saliva from a rabid animal coming into contact with open wounds, the mouth, eyes or nose."

To reduce the risk of rabies transmission to people and pets, the health department recommends the following precautions:

Ensure that pets are current on their rabies vaccinations.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals.

Refrain from feeding stray animals and feed pets indoors; do not allow pets to roam freely.

Teach children to avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar pets.

Do not handle sick, injured, or deceased animals; contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator if necessary.

Prevent wild animals from entering homes by installing chimney caps and blocking openings in attics, cellars, and porches. Use tightly sealed trash containers.

If a bat is found indoors and may have had contact with a person, do not release it. Contact local animal control or the health department to determine if testing is required.

Report all animal bites to the health department for investigation.

In the event of a bite from a wild or stray animal, individuals should immediately wash the wound thoroughly with warm, soapy water and seek medical advice. They should also contact animal control or the health department for further recommendations.