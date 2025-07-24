Two critically injured after head-on vehicle collision in Bedford Wednesday

BEDFORD, Va. – Two individuals were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision in Bedford County Wednesday evening, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

According to officials, first responders arrived to the multi-vehicle crash with entrapment to find two vehicles with multiple passengers entrapped in both vehicles. Crews were able to extricate both patients, who both had critical injuries. The patients were then transported to the hospital.

The fire department also said that crews were dispatched to an unrelated active CPR call almost immediately after clearing the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.