Kentucky woman sentenced to 145 months in prison for distributing drugs into Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. – A major supplier of methamphetamine and fentanyl, who conspired with others to traffic over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl into Southwest Virginia was sentenced to 145 months in prison Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say Andora Lee Smith, 62, of Whiteburg, Kentucky, previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Recommended Videos

Smith conspired with others, including Eric Coffey, Daniel Hafemeister, Michael Hicks, Cody Rose, and Ashley Beverly Jr., to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Southwest Virginia.

C. Todd Gilbert, United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, and Anthony A. Spotswood, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Southwest Drug Task Force, Kentucky State Police, and Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.