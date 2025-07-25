Lynchburg Police Department investigating fatal hit and run, asking for public’s help in locating suspect vehicle

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it was investigating a “serious motor vehicle crash” that resulted in a fatality Friday.

According to LPD, officials responded at approximately 2:07 p.m. to a crash in the 1100 block of Enterprise Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a motorcycle left the roadway and struck a tree, the driver, 28-year-old Brandon Salvia, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The LPD Traffic Safety Unit is actively investigating this incident as a hit and run, officers are currently seeking information regarding a white Tesla with black rims and dark-tinted windows that may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dash camera footage is urged to contact Officer Hudson at (434) 455-6047. Your information could be critical in helping us move this investigation forward.