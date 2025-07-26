Skip to main content
Local News

Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry Rides to End Bullying

The Ride & Cruise-In is set for August 2 at Villa Heights Baptist Church

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

ROANOKE, VA – With bikes, boldness, and a message rooted in faith, Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry is revving up to take a stand against bullying—and push for change across Virginia.

On Friday, August 2nd, the ministry will host its Ride & Cruise-In Against Bullying at Villa Heights Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature a bike ride, cruise-in, vendors, door prizes, and more—all aimed at raising awareness and supporting anti-bullying legislation.

The anti-bullying mission began after 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, took her own life.

Autumn’s story deeply impacted the group.

Since then, members have and committed to advocacy rooted in the Bible, Luke 6:31: “Treat others the way you want to be treated.”

Registration is $20 per bike (rider included) or $20 per cruise-in vehicle. Proceeds will go toward anti-bullying advocacy in our area.

For more information, visit Empty Tomb Motorcycle Ministry on Facebook.

Founder Rick Drewery and co-director Chris Carr joined us in studio Saturday to share how their ministry is using its platform to promote kindness, accountability, and stronger protections for youth.

