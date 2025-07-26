One person displaced following Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was displaced following a house fire that occurred in Roanoke on Friday evening, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said multiple people reported a house fire with a person still inside the home on the 1900 block of Melrose Avenue near the firehouse. Crews head to the working fire at the home, and additional resources were dispatched to the location. By the time crews had arrived, the person reported to have been inside the home had exited safely with the help of bystanders.

Authorities said they quickly entered the home, conducted searches, and extinguished the flames. It was marked as under control within 15 minutes of notification of the fire. No one was injured as a result, but one person was displaced from the home.

The fire was deemed to have begun in the kitchen, and it was contained in the area of origin.

Crews thanked those who notified them of the fire and assisted the resident out of the home.