Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. on Route 790, just east of Route 794 in Pittsylvania County. After investigation, they found a Ford Explorer was traveling west on Route 790, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned, and ejected the driver.

Authorities identified the driver as 45-year-old Jeremy Roberts of Chatham, Virginia. Sadly, he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.