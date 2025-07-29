Championship parade to be held in South Boston for Halifax youth softball team

HALIFAX CO., Va. – A Championship parade will be held Friday evening in downtown South Boston for the Halifax South Boston Dixie Softball team who won the 2025 Dixie Darlings World Series Championships, according to the team’s page.

The team issued the following statement on social media Tuesday:

Let me introduce you to the 2025 Dixie Softball Darlings World Series Champions!! Bringing back the Hardware to Halifax Co. Va in an impressive 15-2 Win over Rustin,LA. Stay tuned for details of how we will make this group of girls feel like the Champions they are when they return home Lets fill the streets to show the support to these young ladies!! This is Halifax Co. First ever Darlings Dixie youth World Series Championship!! Halifax South Boston Dixie Softball

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office also released the following statement: