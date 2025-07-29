VFW Post Commander facing felony embezzlement charge

GILES CO., Va. – A former VFW Post Commander faces a felony embezzlement charge, accused of taking money from the post and using it for himself.

Dennis Whitlow of Narrows is set to appear before a judge next month. According to court documents, this all began in October of 2023.

According to the indictment, it lasted until Jan. 31 of this year.

People close to VFW Post 6000 tell 10 News that Whitlow engineered the sale of the building in Narrows; property records show it sold for $53,000 in October 2023.

He promised to find a new home for the post. But they say that didn’t happen, and instead Whitlow wrote checks to himself and when those ran out used the post’s debit card. A Giles County grand jury handed down an indictment against Whitlow on July 8 and he was arrested on July 20.

The VFW Department of Virginia said the following in a statement:

“VFW Department of Virginia cannot comment on pending legal matters, but we take very seriously any misappropriation of funds that should be used to support and advocate for veterans.” VFW Department of Virginia

Whitlow is expected back in court on Aug. 11, and he has been released on bond.