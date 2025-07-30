Elsie Wiggington’s family reacts to sentence in her murder case

AMHERST, VA – A life sentence was handed down Wednesday in a case that’s shaken a community.

Frederick Wiggington will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2023 murder of his wife, Elsie Wiggington.

She was reported missing in 2023, but nearly a year passed before investigators began searching.

Her remains were found buried under a concrete slab on the couple’s property in August of 2024.

That same month, Fred was arrested. He was found guilty in May.

It’s not the justice Elsie Wiggington’s family was hoping for.

“If we had the death penalty, I would’ve been pushing for the death penalty,” Elsie’s sister, Mary Jordan, said.

Wiggington’s sentence comes with the possibility of parole—something that devastated Elsie’s family.

“It’s just a slap in the face. To me it’s justice in the first part but not justice in the second part, because for me, I did not want parole for that monster,” Jordan said.

Jordan and foster sister Tracy Coleman stood before the judge—and Wiggington—sharing emotional statements about the pain her murder left behind.

“Every time I have gone to court, Fred has smirked at me, he has smiled at me,” Jordan said.

We heard from Fred’s mom and sister for the first time Wednesday, as they took the stand and described years of abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

They declined to comment after the sentencing.

10 News spoke with Wiggington’s attorney, Carlos Hutchinson, off camera.

He says they’re disappointed in the verdict and that Wiggington continues to maintain his innocence.

Wiggington had his attorney read a statement saying he wishes there was some way to make things better for Elsie’s children and said he hopes in time hearts will heal and the family will find peace.

“‘I’m so sorry that this happened to Elsie.’ What a bunch of crap. And he couldn’t even read it,” Jordan said.

The Commonwealth said Fred bought nearly a year of freedom with lies—time that Elsie’s family and community spent desperately searching for her.

“For a year and two months, we wished that we could see her again. And then we found out that Fred murdered her and buried her like a freaking animal, behind a trailer, underneath a concrete slab,” Jordan said.

Jordan says if Wiggington is ever up for parole down the road, she’ll be there no matter what.

“I have been fighting since day one. I don’t want him seeing past the bars,” Jordan said.

