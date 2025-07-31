Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue teams up with animal shelter for dog daycations

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Some local dogs are trading the shelter for the firehouse—at least for the day.

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue has teamed up with the Bedford County Animal Shelter for a new initiative that brings adoptable dogs to fire stations. One special visitor, Gretsky, earned the title of honorary fire and rescue dog for the day.

“The second that we heard his little tippy toes tapping it just lights up your whole world,” said Amy Richardson, firefighter-paramedic with Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

The program is more than just a cute distraction. First responders say it brings relief in a high-stress job.

“There’s a study going on, well that has been done that says the animals help with the mental health of firefighters and EMS providers with helping reduce stress and anxiety in the field,” said Katie Wilkerson, field operations captain with Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue.

While the visits lift spirits at the station, the biggest transformation might be happening in the dogs themselves.

“Oh yeah, yeah it really helps. Especially with dogs who have kennel stress because some develop kennel stress it really like you can notice. It’s very noticeable difference. There’s so much more energetic happier,” said Angela Schetromph, manager of Bedford County Animal Shelter.

Angela said the shelter is at capacity, making these offsite “daycations” critical for keeping dogs healthy and giving them a better shot at adoption.

“We have four dogs boarding offsite so that we can have some empty kennels but if we did bring those ones back, we would have no space for two of them,” she said.

The program is simple—but it’s making a big impact for both the crews and the dogs.

If you’d like to meet Gretsky or any of his friends at the shelter, contact Bedford County Animal Shelter for adoption information.