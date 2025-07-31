Roanoke Valley families talk suicide prevention, social media dangers after 10-year-old’s death

ROANOKE, Va. – A heavy topic took center stage Tuesday night as about 150 people gathered at the Grandin Theatre for a screening of Can’t Look Away, a documentary that explores the dangerous impact of social media on children and teens.

The event comes four months after 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, a fourth grader in Roanoke County, died by suicide—putting child mental health at the forefront of concern for many in the community.

“Don’t let technology be the babysitter or the replacement to being the parent to your child. Control what they do. Control what they see. Control who they’re talking to,” said Roanoke Police Officer Jacob Hawkins, who sat on the discussion panel after the film showing.

Educators and parents echoed those concerns throughout the evening.

“I just want to make sure as a family, we’re making the best choices for our kids. And as an educator, I’m well-informed and just know what’s out there and what my students are being exposed to,” said Stephanie Burris, a parent and educator.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Technology is such a blessing, but such a curse, you know, like right at the same time,” added Morgan Nichols, a parent and family services professional.

Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said the district is planning a series of community conversations on digital this fall to help families better understand the risks of screen time and cyberbullying.

“Handing a child a smartphone, we think we’re going to give the world to our children, and really what we’re doing, I think, is giving the children to the world and exposing them to a lot of things out there they’re not ready for,” said Nicely.

The conversation also reached the legislative level, with Virginia State Senator Chris Head emphasizing the urgent need for action.

“The loss for that family. The loss of that precious little girl. We have to do things to protect our children,” Head said.

Panelists suggested practical solutions for parents, including parental controls, landlines, or talk-and-text-only cellphones—and emphasized the importance of finding like-minded families to set boundaries together as a community.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 any time.