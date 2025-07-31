Rockbridge County officials make arrest following burglary investigation

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had made an arrest after a burglary investigation.

According to officials, on July 25 the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into a reported burglary in the 3600 block of Blue Grass Trail. The victim reported approximately $15,000 worth of property stolen.

As a result of the investigation, deputies identified a suspect as Dustin Trais Johnson Sr, a 40-year-old resident of the Blue Grass Trail area of Rockbridge County. Johnson has been charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny.

Our deputies acted quickly and thoroughly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case,” said Sheriff Tony McFaddin. “This arrest reflects our continued commitment to protecting property, ensuring public safety, and holding individuals accountable for criminal activity.”

This remains an active investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information related to Johnson’s criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.